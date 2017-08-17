Plans Announced For GFW Championship, Big Named Former Manager Makes Surprise Appearance

On GFW’s Destination X, Bruce Prichard planned to give the title back to Lashley until Jim Cornette showed up with other plans. Cornette revealed that GFW asked him to help fix the company, so Cornette ended up firing Prichard, who was sent out of the ring by security.

Then Cornette announced on next week’s show it will be a 20-man Gauntlet Match to decide the next Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion, and due to the change, Cornette also announced that Low-Ki will be number #20 in that match.