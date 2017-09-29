Plans For Alberto El Patron’s Return, OVE Celebrates Title Win (Video), Global Forged

– Above and below are the second and third episodes of Global Forged as Scott D’Amore and Can Am Wrestling search for the next talent to join the Impact Wrestling roster.

– Impact officials are planning a big push for Alberto El Patron when he returns to the company in November, according to PWInsider. No word yet on Patron’s plans for the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view but he is expected to work the TV tapings that week in Ottawa.

– As noted, oVe defeated The LAX to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions last night on Impact Wrestling. Below is post-match video of the brothers celebrating: