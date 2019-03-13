Plans For The WWE NXT Championship At Takeover: New York Revealed

At tonight’s NXT TV tapings, Triple H announced that the NXT Title would be vacated due to Tommaso Ciampa’s injury. A number one contender’s match was made with the winner facing Johnny Gargano for the vacant title at NXT Takeover: New York. Adam Cole ended up winning the match and the match between Cole and Gargano will be two out of three falls.
First match: Fatal 5-Way for No. 1 Contendership for @WWENXT Championship @KingRicochet vs. @AdamColePro vs. @WWEAleister vs. @VelveteenWWE vs. @SuperKingofBros #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/euTdWYzKeC
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 13, 2019
#NXTTakeOver MAIN EVENT; 2/3 Falls for vacant @WWENXT Championship – @JohnnyGargano vs. @AdamColePro #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/zJdYgHeMiQ
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 13, 2019