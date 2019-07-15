Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW Revealed

WWE announced the following:

With Brock Lesnar reinstalled as Universal Champion following his Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Extreme Rules, the business of naming his challenger must be addressed. WWE officials have opened the field and sanctioned a “Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal” between some of the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown, with the winner to challenge The Beast Incarnate at next month’s event. The Raw participants are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn, and Rey Mysterio, while SmackDown LIVE will field Randy Orton and freshly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. May the best man win …

Having survived WWE Extreme Rules as Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch now sets her sights down the line to her title defense at SummerSlam. As revealed this afternoon, The Man will face whichever Superstar proves victorious in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match on tonight’s Raw. Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and SmackDown LIVE’s Carmella will all contend for an opportunity against The Man at The Biggest Event of the Summer; tune in tonight to see which woman earns the honor.

Brock Lesnar will also be appearing on tonight’s show.