Police Release New Statement Regarding AEW World Title

The Tallahassee Police Department issued the following statement regarding Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title that was reported as stolen:

On Sunday September 1, 2019, TPD responded to 2400 North Monroe Street reference a theft. Officers learned that a championship belt, reported to be valued at $29,250, was stolen from a limo recently occupied by the belt’s owner. On September 4, 2019, a citizen returned the championship belt to TPD headquarters, reporting that it was found along a local roadway.

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD’s Burglary Unit and is still an active investigation. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. TPD will provide more information when it becomes available.