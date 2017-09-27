Poor Attendance At This Week’s SmackDown Live In Glendale, Arizona (Photos and Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Attendance at this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona was rather poor as a good portion of the venue was tarped off.

As you can see, a good portion of the arena was empty while the show was being broadcast (and not just right before the show started).

This follows a poor crowd at last week’s show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

