Poor Attendance At This Week’s SmackDown Live In Glendale, Arizona (Photos and Video)

Attendance at this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona was rather poor as a good portion of the venue was tarped off.

As you can see, a good portion of the arena was empty while the show was being broadcast (and not just right before the show started).

Yikes. Ticket sales on SmackDown not looking so great. pic.twitter.com/L9LspFwi86 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) September 27, 2017

#wwesmackdown A post shared by Sunni Golden (@sunnigolden) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

#RKO #OuttaNowhere #apexpredator #smackdown A post shared by Sunni Golden (@sunnigolden) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

This follows a poor crowd at last week’s show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

This is the Smackdown crowd…… it's so depressing to look at…. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/RbgovdVcaJ — 🤤Jジェームス💰 (@SashaAndSami) September 20, 2017

@WWERoadDogg As much as i love smackdown How come the like Of Aj Have to Wrestle tonight in front of a crowd less then a TNA Taping pic.twitter.com/386Ey1R1Ry — Nathaniel (@soldierofthewwe) September 20, 2017