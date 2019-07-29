Popular Interviewer Lands Job With AEW

Reporter Chris Van Vliet, who has interviewed numerous WWE and AEW stars in recent years, announced that he will be doing backstage interviews for AEW starting with the TNT debut:

I’m honored to announce that I am officially joining @AEWrestling on October 2 for the first show on TNT!

As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW!

MORE:https://t.co/djvymPfz13 pic.twitter.com/I8XUbSNlQ0

— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 29, 2019