Possible Bad Sign For Becky Lynch’s Push, The Undertaker On Twitter

– The week’s edition of Smackdown Live drew 2.032 million viewers which was actually a 2.8% drop from the taped New Year’s Day edition. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Becky Lynch hasn’t been showing to move numbers despite her major push:
“Given the attendance and the rating, Lynch is in the category of someone who people cheer heavy that are already there but she’s not moving numbers,” said Meltzer.
– After years of not using social media, The Undertaker has finally launched an official Twitter account which has been verified:
Thanks Champ! ⚰️ https://t.co/rwj2p4zDrr
— Undertaker (@theundertaker) January 12, 2019