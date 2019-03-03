Possible Big Change To This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

While appearing on Sam Roberts’ podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on a possible change to this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

“Some things were explained to me when [Mark] Carano broke the news to me. He told me some things are going to change about the ceremony. Obviously, there were some things that were problems at pretty much of all the Hall of Fames, but especially last year. Guys just taking their sweet time [with their speeches].”

“Things are gonna change,” Waltman said. “There may or may not be inductors. I mean, I’ve seen some inductors take 30 minutes to f—ing give their inductor’s speech!”