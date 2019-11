PWInsider.com is reporting that all four members of Undisputed Era are backstage at tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown taping in Philadelphia, PA.

New WWE hire McKenzie Mitchell is also reprotedly backstage at the taping.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s show:

* Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* The New Day vs. The Revival for the Smackdown tag team titles

* Mustafa Ali & Shorty G vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode