Possible Change To Upcoming NXT Takeover Event

As previously noted, WWE is reportedly rescheduling the Backlash PPV in June due to the original date being so close to the next Saudi Arabia show.

It appears that the NXT Takeover that was scheduled for June 8th in San Jose, CA could also be moving to another date. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“TakeOver is supposed to be June 8th, but since the Saudi show is June 7th, the San Jose TakeOver… it hasn’t been announced, but I was told today because I’ve been asking for weeks and no one’s said anything that it does not look like the San Jose TakeOver will take place on that day.”

“Now it still may be in San Jose like a week later, you know whatever it is. They’re doing tapings this Wednesday and Thursday they’re taping NXT and that will be all the stuff through the next TakeOver so they’re gonna have to know and make a decision so Wednesday or Thursday when they do TV they’ll have to announce it, but yeah I was told if they go to Saudi Arabia then they’re not gonna do it on the next day at least the way things are scheduled right now.”