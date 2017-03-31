Possible Change To WrestleMania 33 Main Event, Latest News On The Hardys and WWE

– A recent article on SI.com indicated that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title was scheduled on to go last at Wrestlemania 33. There has possibly been a change as there are now reports that Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker will likely be closing the show.

– Reby Hardy, her son, and Señor Benjamin were spotted at the WWE Superstore in Orlando today. Regarding Jeff Hardy denying reports that the Hardys were offered contracts by WWE, ProWrestlingSheet.com (the site that initially broke the story) is describing the comments as “just a smoke screen.”