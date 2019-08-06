Possible Clue Regarding Roman Reigns’ Attacker

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, WWE showed additional footage from the Roman Reigns attack on last week’s Smackdown Live. Several fans have pointed out that Erick Rowan could be seen in the background wearing a hoodie. It was recently reported that Roman Reigns would be feuding with Daniel Bryan following Summerslam and that Bryan would be the one behind Reigns’ attack.

Someone on Reddit noticed that in new footage shown on #RAW of the attack on Roman Reigns last week, it looks like Erik Rowan is walking away from the scene of the crime while everyone jumps in to help Roman.

(Photo is blurry, but you can see the long red beard) pic.twitter.com/5o993GupWx

— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 6, 2019