Possible Clue Regarding Roman Reigns’ Attacker

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, WWE showed additional footage from the Roman Reigns attack on last week’s Smackdown Live. Several fans have pointed out that Erick Rowan could be seen in the background wearing a hoodie. It was recently reported that Roman Reigns would be feuding with Daniel Bryan following Summerslam and that Bryan would be the one behind Reigns’ attack.

