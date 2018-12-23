Possible Event Name For All Elite Wrestling Revealed – “Fight For The Fallen”

All Elite Wrestling recently filed a trademark for the term “Fight For the Fallen” which could possibly be used for a future live event. Here is information and a logo that the filing included courtesy of HeelByNature.com:

