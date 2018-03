As noted, the WWE is advertising Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns for live events after WrestleMania 34. The lineups for upcoming events after the biggest event of the year for the WWE continue to come out.

WWE is now advertising Asuka vs. Nia Jax for several events including the live event on Sunday, May 27th at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA. As always, the card is subject to change for WWE events.