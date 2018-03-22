Possible Feud For Roman Reigns This Summer

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan for this summer is for Roman Reigns to work with Samoa Joe. Reigns is slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34 and is likely scheduled to win the title from “The Beast.”

Thus, the program between Reigns and Joe would be for the title. Keep in mind that plans change all the time in WWE.

It was also noted that Meltzer is under the impression that Joe is cleared to return to in-ring action after suffering his latest injury.