Possible Identity Of Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail Character

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt brought up Sister Abigail as he’s been doing for years but told Finn Balor, “Abigail is alive. She is dying to meet you.”

It has been rumored for years that WWE would introduce Abigail as an on-screen character. NXT star Sage posted the following photo right after the segment aired:

Mika, the real-life sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, commented on the storyline with the following message: