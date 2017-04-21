Possible Impact Feud Revealed, NFL Players Get Physical In The Ring (Video), More

– Above is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” with Impact Wrestling stars talking about what they would do if there was a zombie apocalypse.

– Impact officials have been planning a feud between Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) and Impact Grand Champion Moose, according to PWInsider. The match was scheduled for next week’s episode at one point but plans changed.

– Speaking of Moose, he participated in an angle with NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge at last night’s tapings. Impact re-tweeted the following fan footage and noted that it will air on next Thursday’s episode: