Possible Injury During This Week’s SmackDown Live Main Event

A fan in attendance noted the following about Drew McIntyre during the main event of this week’s Smackdown Live:

It’s weird because he just waived his arms in the air as he walked around the barricade and went to the back in the middle of the match. #WWE #SDLive. — Matt Degnan (@degnan_matt) April 10, 2019

The fan added that this occurred during the commercial break. McIntyre was not seen on television following the break.

McIntyre had appeared on this week’s Smackdown as part of a team with The Bar to face The New Day.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.