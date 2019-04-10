Possible Injury During This Week’s SmackDown Live Main Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A fan in attendance noted the following about Drew McIntyre during the main event of this week’s Smackdown Live:

The fan added that this occurred during the commercial break. McIntyre was not seen on television following the break.

McIntyre had appeared on this week’s Smackdown as part of a team with The Bar to face The New Day.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR