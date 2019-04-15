Possible Last-Minute Changes Being Made To Tonight’s WWE RAW

The entire landscape of WWE will change tonight as the two-night WWE Superstar Shake-up kicks off on Raw. However, travel issues could have an effect on things.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE talent and personnel are having trouble arriving in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for tonight’s show.

“Things are being rewritten as a result,” Pollock wrote.

There’s no word on what effect this will have on Raw and the Superstar Shake-up.

Several WWE stars have publicly complained about the travel issues:

