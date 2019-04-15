Possible Last-Minute Changes Being Made To Tonight’s WWE RAW

The entire landscape of WWE will change tonight as the two-night WWE Superstar Shake-up kicks off on Raw. However, travel issues could have an effect on things.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE talent and personnel are having trouble arriving in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for tonight’s show.

“Things are being rewritten as a result,” Pollock wrote.

There’s no word on what effect this will have on Raw and the Superstar Shake-up.

Have heard there are a number of travel issues involving WWE personnel and talent for tonight's show in Montreal. "Things are being rewritten as a result". No word on what effect this will have on tonight's show. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 15, 2019

Several WWE stars have publicly complained about the travel issues:

Please please please @AirCanada don’t cancel and just get me to Montreal. 🙏🏻 I need good vibes everyone. — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 15, 2019