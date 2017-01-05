Possible Major Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As noted, there are plans for WWE to begin a storyline on tonight’s RAW that will determine a new #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title, according to PWInsider.com.

Mike Johnson of PWI reports that there are currently plans to do a three-way match with The Miz, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins but it’s possible that the participants could be changed.

During last night’s Miz TV segment on the Payback PPV Kickoff, Balor brought up wanting to win back the Universal Title.