There is speculation that Adam Cole will be appearing at the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III event. Cole was spotted at the Orlando airport today with several other NXT talents that were flying out to Brooklyn including Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong.

adam cole standing with pete dunne and trent seven while they wait for their flight to brooklyn… this is the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/CBTr73qzT1 — kri 🏳️‍🌈 (@jerseypunks) August 18, 2017