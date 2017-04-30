Possible Major WWE Payback Spoilers, Final Betting Odds For Tonight

The final betting odds for tonight’s WWE Payback PPV event are below with the smart money apparently in. As a reminder, a – sign indicates the favorite and the + is indicates the underdog. Here are the betting odds:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns -1990 vs. Braun Strowman -5960

WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens(c) +2750 vs. Chris Jericho -9250

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley(c) +1500 vs Alexa Bliss -4500

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz -13500 vs. Cesaro and Sheamus +3500

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville -9250 vs. Austin Aries +2750

House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton +3500 vs. Bray Wyatt -13500

Singles Match: Seth Rollins -7500 vs. Samoa Joe +2500

Pre-show Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass -7500 vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +2500

It will be very interesting to see if the extra gold ends up on the RAW brand after tonight.