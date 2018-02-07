Possible Match For WWE Fastlane PPV

It appears Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode may be taking place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center on the USA Network, Orton delivered RKOs to Roode, Rusev, and Aiden English after Rusev lost a title match to Roode.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34.