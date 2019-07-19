Possible Match For WWE SummerSlam, News On Paul Heyman’s Creative Direction

Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted the following regarding Paul Heyman’s creative direction for RAW and a possible match for SummerSlam:

Paul Heyman's run down of the men in Monday's #Raw battle royal (Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins) is believed to be his intended main event scene as Executive Director. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 19, 2019