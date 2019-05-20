Possible Mick Foley – WWE RAW Spoiler, Ric Flair Pulled From Starrcast?

– According to TMZ.com, Ric Flair is being pulled from the Starrcast roast that was scheduled for this Friday in Las Vegas due to recovery from surgery. TMZ wrote, “But a spokesperson for Flair tells us … unfortunately, Ric won’t be healthy enough by Friday evening to make the trip from Atlanta to Vegas.”

Flair was scheduled to have surgery today but there’s no word yet regarding his status.

– Twitter account @BeltFanDan noted the following about Mick Foley’s announcement for RAW regarding a new championship in WWE: