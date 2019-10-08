Possible Moves To WWE RAW Brand, Hulk Hogan Retirement Match?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Paul Heyman is reportedly high on both Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. With both names being mentioned on this week’s RAW and Black working a match, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding them possibly being on RAW permanently:

“He [Black] was a SmackDown guy, he hadn’t been on RAW. They’re switching guys around and he is a Paul Heyman guy so I kinda figured — there are others — but, the two Paul Heyman guys I know on SmackDown are Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy.”

– In an interview with LATimes.com, Hulk Hogan talked about possibly having a retirement match in WWE:

“I talked to Vince, and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

