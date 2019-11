AEW has filed a trademark application for the term “Blood and Guts” relating to posters, photographs, ringtones, merchandise, action figures, retail services, entertainment services, and “live video streaming of video PPV events on the internet.” The trademark was filed on Wednesday, November 13th.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon referred to AEW as “blood and guts and gory things” during the Q2 2019 earnings call with company investors.