Possible Opponent For Asuka At WWE WrestleMania 35

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Asuka’s status for Wrestlemania. Here is what Meltzer said:

“As far as Asuka goes, I mentioned the thing with Lacey Evans last night. There actually was talk of Asuka and Lacey Evans being the WrestleMania match and it was definitely on the books at one point. But I was led to believe that it was being reconsidered and that it was not a 100 percent ‘no’ and it could happen but it was actually on the books and the point is that it’s not a 100 percent ‘yes’ and it may be more than likely ‘no.’ I wasn’t given an opponent for Asuka yet. I don’t think they have one.”

Even if Evans doesn’t face Asuka at Wrestlemania, there has been talk that WWE will be giving her a big push in the coming weeks.