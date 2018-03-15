Possible Plans For Daniel Bryan At WrestleMania 34

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the USA Network, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Kevin Owens will wrestle Sami Zayn in a singles match at WrestleMania 34.

According to Cagesideseats.com, there is speculation that WWE will turn this match into a Triple Threat Match that will see Owens vs. Zayn vs. McMahon with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan ending up as the guest referee.

There also been rumblings of doing a tag team match that would see Owens and Zayn vs. McMahon and a partner with Bryan as the referee.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.