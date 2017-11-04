Possible Plans For New RAW Superstar, Braun Strowman On Roman Reigns, WWE Champions

– Roman Reigns and Big Show are featured in this new promo for the WWE Champions mobile game. Show does a mean “Macho Man” Randy Savage impersonation and calls him the greatest of the classic era while Reigns goes with Ric Flair.

– As noted, Kalisto came to the RAW brand from SmackDown on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW. There’s been talk of Kalisto reuniting with Sin Cara to add The Lucha Dragons to the RAW tag team division, according to PWInsider. Kalisto could also add some experience to the WWE cruiserweight division and 205 Live as Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville have.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following after destroying Roman Reigns and tipping the ambulance on last night’s RAW. Speculation is that Reigns vs. Strowman may take place in an Ambulance Match or a Stretcher Match at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view.