Possible Plans For Erick Rowan & Luke Harper, Batista Stars In Blade Runner 2049 Short, David Otunga

– The promotion for the Blade Runner 2049 sequel features three short prequels to the new story and as seen above, the second prequel stars former WWE Champion Batista as Sapper Morton, described as a replicant fugitive. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th and stars Batista, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Edward James Olmos and others.

– There has been talk of WWE recently working on a new gimmick and looks for the tag team of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, according to PWInsider. The two have been working singles matches against each other as of late, with Harper getting the win, but multiple sources have confirmed that there’s talk of bringing them back to TV as a tag team. There were plans earlier in the summer for the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to be revealed as the team behind the sneak attacks on Breezango. No word yet if they are still moving forward with those plans.

– WWE announcer David Otunga was a featured speaker at Sunday’s Harvard Law Bicentennial Celebration of The Arts. Otunga graduated from Harvard Law in 2006. Below are photos and video from Saturday’s event:

