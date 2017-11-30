Possible Plans For The Singh Brothers

There’s speculation that after the segment on SmackDown Live with Jinder Mahal, it could have been a way to write The Singh Brothers off WWE TV. After losing a 2-on-1 Handicap match against WWE Champion AJ Styles, Mahal attacked The Singh Brothers for failing him yet again.



Dave Meltzer talked about the angle on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed a report first brought to light by PWinsider.com.



He noted that WWE officials have decided to split the brothers from Mahal and that they won’t be cut by the sports entertainment company just like James Ellsworth was earlier this month.



Instead, the belief within the WWE is that they did a great job in their roles as Mahal’s lackeys. Thus, they will most likely be sent down to NXT until WWE officials can find something else for them to do.

