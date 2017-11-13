Possible Reason For AJ Styles’ WWE World Championship Title Win

During his recent podcast, Edge gave a possible reason as to why AJ Styles won the WWE Title on Smackdown Live last week:

“I think there’s probably a few factors that go in. I think USA was debuting a new TV series after, and while some of you may scoff and say WWE wouldn’t change their business for that, yes they would. Shooter was debuting, and they stacked the 900th episode of SmackDown. That’s why I was there, that’s why Taker was there. They’ll do those things because they’re on the USA Network, and USA asked for a favor, so they’ll do them a favor.”