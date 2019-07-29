Possible Reason For Vince McMahon’s Comments About AEW

During last week’s second quarter investors call, Vince McMahon used the term “blood and guts” to describe AEW’s product. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed why Vince specifically used those terms:

“At the stock conference on Thursday, Vince was trying to categorize them as blood and guts wrestling…” Meltzer continued, “The belief in the advertising community is that Vince was trying to bury them with that they are doing that wrestling that you’re not supposed to advertise on.”

“Some people say that’s a dirty trick but that’s Vince. You’re in a war with Vince, that’s what Vince is gonna do. People in the advertising community that talked to me [said] ‘what a dirty trick.’ But it’s a wrestling war [but] yea in the real world, that’s a pretty low trick but it’s a wrestling war and both sides are gonna have to figure out. That’s how Vince is gonna react. Some people think it was telling that he even brought it up in that realm but he was kind of asked about it too.”