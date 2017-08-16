Possible Reason Why Baron Corbin Lost His Money In The Bank Cash-In

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Regarding Baron Corbin cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and failing to win the WWE Title, there are several reports going around that there is backstage heat on Corbin.

It also appears that Corbin got some heat for recent comments he made on Twitter towards The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and a fan that served in the military.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR