Possible Reason Why Baron Corbin Lost His Money In The Bank Cash-In

Regarding Baron Corbin cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and failing to win the WWE Title, there are several reports going around that there is backstage heat on Corbin.

It also appears that Corbin got some heat for recent comments he made on Twitter towards The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and a fan that served in the military.

What matches and promos has Dave meltzer done. Ohh none! He is a old man who could never do what anyone on the roster can or could. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

@BaronCorbinWWE I've never been in a film so do I have to like every film ever made? — Andrew Campbell (@andycampbell84) August 10, 2017

Think before tweeting. By that logic, your boss had no right to judge anyone in wrestling until 1998. Muchnick never had the right. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 11, 2017

Respected by who. Losers like you with a profile pic in a high school gym Indy show. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017