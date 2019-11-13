Possible Reason Why Cesaro Didn’t Get Pushed Harder

During his recent podcast, former WWE producer/agent Arn Anderson commented on Cesaro and why Cesaro didn’t get pushed harder in WWE:

“He was probably outspoken. He probably stood up for himself, which is not taken lightly or very well. This is a guy that did a giant swing on Khali for God’s sake. If you didn’t see it, pull it up and find it … He had the wherewithal to giant swing Big Show for God’s sakes.”

Anderson added that Cesaro didn’t do as many power spots when he teamed with Sheamus because he had to work as a heel and the objective was to get the babyfaces over.