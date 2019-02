In regards to TJP being released from WWE, BodySlam.net is reporting that talents and higher ups allegedly found him to be difficult to work with. The site added:

”It was also mentioned how there had recently been heat on him for not informing anyone of his new tattoos, as this probably had a lot to do with marketing ala action figures and video game rendering.”

According to BodySlam.net’s report, TJP was said to be “blindsided” by his release.