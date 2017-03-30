Possible Role For Samoa Joe At WrestleMania, Triple H References A Photoshopped Image Of Himself, Nikki Bella Injured?

– Regarding Samoa Joe’s status for WrestleMania, it’s possible that he will be involved in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match. Joe was originally supposed to face Rollins at Fastlane prior to Rollins’ injury and it’s expected that Joe and Rollins will be feuding after WrestleMania.

– Nikki Bella revealed in a YouTube video that she hurt her neck and recently had X-Rays done. She said she got a “severe sprain” and that’s why she wasn’t at the weekend live events. With WrestleMania only a few days away, she is hoping for some good news. You can check out the video below:

– Triple H acknowledged a photoshopped image that had been circulating online of himself with … himself.

He tweeted the following today from WrestleMania Axxess:

Here is the original photoshopped image that he is referencing, which is on WWE personality Cathy Kelley’s desk.