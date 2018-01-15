Possible Segment For Tonight’s WWE Raw

As noted, former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner. According to PWinsider.com, she was informed last week while that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

There is a lot of speculation that Paige will announce her retirement from in-ring competition tonight on Monday Night Raw. If you recall, WWE had Edge and Daniel Bryan do the same in previous years.

WWE is in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.