Possible Spoiler For Main Roster Debut and WrestleMania Match

Dave Melter of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE has been planning a Shayna Baszler move to the main roster for some time and what happened at Survivor Series was designed to build towards a Becky Lynch vs. Baszler singles match.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co added the following additional information regarding the possible plans:

“For what it’s worth, the rumor I heard was that they wanted Lynch vs. Baszler for WrestleMania if they couldn’t get Ronda Rousey back and Rousey has said that she is in no rush to return. Before that match happens, Lynch is scheduled to take on Asuka at the Royal Rumble with the story being that Lynch has never been able to pin Asuka.”