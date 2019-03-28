Possible Spoiler For The End of WWE WrestleMania 35

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Asuka losing the Smackdown women’s title to Charlotte:

“This is not about Asuka, it’s about Charlotte. The Women’s Champion could have been Asuka, it could have been Naomi, it could have been Carmella… it doesn’t matter who the SmackDown Champion would have been. They want the Horsewomen closing out the show as champions at WrestleMania. So whoever was the SmackDown champion was losing that title to Charlotte. Don’t make a bigger deal about this than it is. Because it’s not that big of a deal at all.”