Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

A possible segment for Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live in North Little Rock, AR at the Verizon Arena on the USA Network has been revealed. Bryan Alvarez noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told that WWE plans on revealing who has been attacking Tyler Breeze and Fandango on SmackDown Live.

Alvarez mentioned that they have promised to reveal the attackers in the past but changed their minds at the last minute. He added that they could well change their mind again, but he was told that the plan as of late was to actually reveal the person or persons behind the attack.

If you recall, Dave Meltzer has reported in the past that the original plan was for the attackers to be revealed as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, but those plans could have been changed.