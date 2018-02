WWE has already announced that tonight’s episode of Raw will feature a gauntlet match that will include The Miz vs. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias.

According to Cageside Seats, Reigns is not expected to win tonight’s match but is still planned to win at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.