Possible Spoiler On Match For SmackDown’s WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

It appears that the main event for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell PPV has been revealed.

As seen at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Jinder Mahal successfully retained the WWE Title over Shinsuke Nakamura thanks to outside interference from the Singh Brothers. On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Nakamura defeated the Singh Brothers in a handicap match. After the match, Nakamura laid out the WWE Champion with a Kinshasa.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE will be booking Mahal vs. Nakamura in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship at the event.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.