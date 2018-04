The event page at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi is advertising Asuka for the SmackDown Live event June 10th 2018. Thus, this has led speculation that Asuka could be headed to the SmackDown roster after the Superstar Shake-Up.

Usos, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles are also advertised. This also suggests that Charlotte could remain on SmackDown after next week’s Shake-Up.