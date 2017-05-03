Possible Spoiler On Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg At WWE Fastlane

Goldberg looks to fulfill his promise of one last title run when he challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship tonight at WWE Fastlane.

Here is some bad news for fans of “The Prizefighter;” Goldberg will go over Owens fairly quickly.

Goldberg will beat Owens as fast as Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series, it definitely won’t be a long match.

WWE officials have concerns with the 50-year-old Goldberg wrestling a long match. Furthermore, Vince McMahon wants to save Goldberg’s full potential for WrestleMania.