Possible Spoiler On WWE SummerSlam Main Event and No Mercy PPV

Braun Strowman will be next in line for a one-on-one match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the WWE No Mercy PPV event.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend the title against Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match at this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce any matches for the show.

Source: Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio