Possible Spoiler Regarding Kevin Owens’ WWE Future

PWInsider.com noted the following (via WrestleTalk.com) regarding rumors about Kevin Owens moving to the NXT brand since he was “fired” by Shane McMahon:

“The expectation is that Kevin Owens will be in Orlando this week on September 18th and he will appear for the NXT brand. Whether he’s there for a short period of time or it’s a long-term thing I don’t know, but the expectation is that Owens will be part of the Wednesday NXT episode on September 18th.”

During today’s NXT conference call, Triple H teased Owens appearing with the brand again: