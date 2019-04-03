Possible Spoiler Regarding The WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Becky Lynch “is being pushed as the female face of the company” and is expected to capture both the RAW and Smackdown women’s titles at Wrestlemania 35, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

It appears that Ronda Rousey’s decision to take a hiatus from WWE is not yet set in stone. Lynch is expected to be pushed strongly following Wrestlemania but it’s not being ruled out that Rousey or even Charlotte Flair could end up winning at the big show:

“McMahon could change his mind if Rousey decides to stay, although if that’s the case it would probably lead to Lynch beating Rousey in a singles match down the line,” said Meltzer.